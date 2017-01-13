For the Record for Jan. 13

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, January 13, 2016

Hospital admissions

January 12 — David G. Hyder, Maupin.

Hospital dismissals

January 12 — George A. Fisher, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles City

January 12, 11:19 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Perkins streets. No citations issued and a report was taken.

January 12, 5:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Lone Pine Drive. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

January 12, 10:34 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 8. Passenger vehicle had rolled over. A report was taken and the vehicle was towed; no further information was made available.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Amie Ruth Taylor, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on two warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Lawrence Goudy, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of parole violation and probation violation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1700 block of East 19th Street after a victim reported some gift cards were stolen.

A second-degree theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2300 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported some items were stole from his porch.

Animal control responded to the West 3rd and Pentland streets Thursday afternoon after a victim reported a dog bite that occurred earlier in the week.

Animal control responded to the 2300 block of East 11th Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a found cat. The cat was picked up and lodged at the animal shelter; a report was taken.

Regional Jail

Theresa Ann Jones, 51, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Parole & Probation

Vincent William Leslie, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

January 12, 1:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of an alarm. Contact was made with store personnel who advised their alarm company told them their alarm was malfunctioning. An air leak was found outside and the alarm company had no estimated time of when they could come fix it. Crew advised employees to check the leak every half hour until fixed.



Personnel also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services.



Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, January 12

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-5-0-5; 4 p.m. 2-2-4-2; 7 p.m. 9-5-7-7; 10 p.m. 0-4-4-4

Lucky Lines – 4-5-10-15-19-23-27-32

Washington

Thursday, January 12

Match 4 – 2-3-4-12

Daily Game – 5-0-2