Dufur girls drop Sherman by 23

DUFUR – Chloe Beeson scored 15 points, and the backcourt duo of Kayla Bailey and Alexus Outlaw added 12 points apiece to lead the Dufur Rangers to a resounding 51-28 victory over the Sherman Huskies Thursday in a league contest played at Dufur High School.

The Lady Rangers fired off for an 8-3 lead through the opening quarter, and then held Sherman to two second-quarter field goals, while Mikayla Kelly, Ramona Meanus, Bailey and Beeson helped Dufur to a 13-8 run to take a 21-11 halftime lead.

Outlaw broke loose in the third quarter with eight points, and Beeson tacked on six as Dufur worked a 17-3 run to all but put Sherman away by a 38-14 advantage entering the fourth period.

Desiree Winslow scored five points, Emily Hill went for four points, Sammie Lepinski hit for three points and Jaelyn Justesen had two points to lead Sherman to a 14-13 fourth-quarter output.

The Lady Rangers totaled 19 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 10 for 16 from the free throw line.

Aside from Beeson, Bailey and Outlaw, Kelly had six points, Meanus finished with three points, and Sydnee Byers had a field goal for her two points.

“We rebounded better tonight than we have been, which was nice to see,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson. “We were successful pushing the ball up the floor and finishing easy opportunities throughout the game.”

Henderson added that defensively, his Lady Rangers did a good job of not letting Sherman get comfortable.

Hill scored 13 points, Winslow tallied six, Justesen ended up with four and Lepinski had three points for a Sherman team that had eight field goals, two 3-pointers, and hit on 10 of 21 free throws.

“The Lady Huskies must learn to trust each other and themselves, then play together as a team,” said Sherman coach Steve Bird.