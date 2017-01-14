Editorial: Winter wonderland is overrated

Bad weather led the news this week as another winter storm pounded the region, wreaking havoc for travelers and necessitating long hours behind the wheel for emergency responders and public works crews.

The Chronicle wants to recognize the men and women who responded to medical and traffic calls, kept the roads passable and helped both stranded motorists and the homeless during a very tough week.

Special thanks to Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, The Dalles Public Works Department, Wasco County Public Works Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Warming Place, The Dalles Police Department and Oregon State Police for a job well done.

We learned this week through reporter Neita Cecil that The Dalles broke a record with 38 consecutive days of snow on the ground (and counting). The prior record was set 38 years ago, when there were 29 continuous days of snow.

I rode along with Chuck Patterson of the city’s public works department on Tuesday, during a heavy snowfall that made travel treacherous.

Everywhere we drove, there were people wearily digging out their vehicles — again — or trying to clear driveways and sidewalks.

I threw in the towel and began walking to work — a distance of about 1.5 miles — since my car was encased in a frozen cocoon and I am not comfortable driving in these conditions.



In addition, my New Year’s Resolution was to not allow myself to sink too deeply into my comfort zone, which I believe inhibits personal growth.

I’m not sure my choice of foot transportation was any safer than driving given the large number of sidewalks through both residential and commercial zones that were uncleared, forcing me to tread on the edge of slippery roadways.

The round-about proved especially harrowing since the sidewalk up Brewery Grade was covered with deep snow.



I like to at least see my impending death if I walk near a roadway. However, trying to get to the median and across the traffic circle so I could hike up the left shoulder of the grade was just plain harrowing due to deep berms on either side.

During this week’s adventure, I became very grateful for cleared paths and would like to thank everyone who applied a shovel to this task.

The city has an ordinance requiring property owners to clear sidewalks because it is dangerous to put pedestrians on the edge of slick streets.

Amazingly, I landed on my (well, you know) only a limited number of times during my penguin-like stroll through frozen tundra.



Who would have thought that dry pavement could be such a treat?

As I write this on Friday, it is snowing again. Arrghh! We need a break, this madness has gone on long enough. I think this community should have some kind of a “We Survived Winter” celebration when the snow is well and truly gone.

— R.R.