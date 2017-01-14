Letter to the Editor: Help for stutterers

To the editor:

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same—year after year.

Many of your readers don’t know that help for stuttering is available from many places. Trusted information on stuttering is available at your local public library. Public schools have speech counselors, and children are entitled to free evaluation and help by law. Seek out a speech-language pathologist in your area trained in helping those who stutter. Universities often offer speech clinics.

Finally, the internet can be a wonderful resource on stuttering—with free books, videos, and reference materials. Visit our website as a starting point: www.StutteringHelp.org. Make 2017 the year you find the help you and your family need.

Jane Fraser, President

The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, Tenn.