Letter to the Editor: Remember rule

To the editor:

Republicans have promised to "repeal" Obamacare, but have yet to agree on what the "replacement" will look like. After six years of failing to agree on a detailed "replacement" plan, many of the 20 million people who have gained coverage under the ACA are worried.

As chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, our own Rep. Walden is at the pointy end of efforts to repeal Obamacare by cutting out the financial underpinning of the ACA. Under the budget resolution working through Congress, he would need to propose those cuts in the next few weeks.

Hospitals, insurers and health care experts are warning that “repeal” without “replacement” creates major risks to the entire health care system. Rather than rushing into an uncertain future, shouldn't Congress show that they can actually agree on a “replacement” plan? One that actually provides affordable health care to the millions who currently rely on the ACA.

Republicans including Rep. Walden need to remember the Pottery Barn rule: "You break it, you own it."

Richard Davis

The Dalles