Letter to the Editor: Resist Trump

To the editor:

Wake up, America. We are now confronting a president-elect who has nominated persons for his cabinet and department chairs who are advocates for policies that appear to defy the purposes of the ofﬁces they would hold.

For example, Trump has picked Jeff Sessions to serve as attorney general, a man who became only the second nominee to the federal judiciary in 48 years whose nomination was killed by the Senate Judiciary Committee for his racist attitude.

For national security advisor, Trump has chosen Mike Flynn, the man who formed the Flynn Intel Group. According to a recent article in the New York Times, this is a consulting ﬁrm with “hazy business ties to Mideast countries, to Russia and to Putin himself.”

Trump has also picked Tom Price for health secretary: a retired orthopedic surgeon, now a U.S. congressman, who is author of proposed bill HR 2300. This proposal, if adopted, would tear apart the Affordable Health Care Act.

It would roll back expansion of Medicaid in 31 states and the District of Columbia, taking coverage away from 14 million poor people. Among other things, this proposal would no longer require insurers to cover addiction treatment, birth control, maternity care, or prescription drugs.

Beyond the ACA, Price is an advocate for privatizing health care in general, including the conversion of Medicare for seniors into a block grant to state governments, which would limit federal spending for this program, and increase costs for senior citizens. The basic idea would be to turn Medicare into a voucher program.

Our congressman, Rep. Greg Walden, says he is a friend of Tom Price. He and Price both agree they want to repeal and replace the “broken parts” of the Affordable Care Act. Walden has stated that only 8 percent of Americans — those who are not on Medicare, Medicaid, or have employer sponsored insurance (about 25 million people) will be affected by the changes.

For Eastern Oregonians in Walden’s Congressional District 2, that represents about 55,000 people who will be affected. What will these changes mean to you? I suggest asking the questions that get more speciﬁc answers than the vague assurance Walden gave to The Chronicle that he is going to Washington “to set policy that makes a difference for the people (he) represent(s).” What will those differences be, really? Know what they mean for you.

John Nelson

The Dalles