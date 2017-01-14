Dufur defeats Horizon 53-45

After having their long winning streak snapped Thursday, the Dufur Rangers showed some bounce-back ability with a solid four-quarter performance in Friday’s 53-45 road triumph over Horizon Christian.

“It was a good win coming off a tough game the night before,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend.

The No. 13-ranked Rangers used the first two quarters of the game to build an early advantage, with spurts of 15-12 and 16-12 to go out in front, 31-24, at the break.

Both teams scored 11 points each in the third quarter, and the Rangers finished off the Hawks by an 11-10 margin in the final period.

Connor Uhalde notched 14 points, and both Curtis Crawford and Bailey Keever rattled off 11 points.

Kolbe Bales had eight and Ethan Wetherbee wound up scoring seven points.

“We did not play our best in terms of execution, but our effort was good and we made enough plays to pull out the win,” Townsend continued.

For the Hawks, Ethan Evans totaled 14 points, Luke Holste followed up with 12 and William Decker and Quinn Roetcisoender had six points each.

Dufur (7-2 overall, 2-1 league) hosts Condon-Wheeler at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.