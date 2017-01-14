Redsides sputter in home loss

South Wasco County led 10-2 and 17-7 at different parts of the first half, but then Condon-Wheeler crept back into contention with the help of their pressure defense and outside shooting in a 61-38 win Friday in Maupin.

“Condon-Wheeler started applying more pressure and then their press really got to us and got us out of our rhythm on offense,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “In a sense, it sped us up, and with that, we didn’t take the shots we were taking in the first and second quarter. We started taking more contested shots that were a little more out of our offense and it allowed them to come back on their fast break.”

After the early double-digit deficit, the Knights inched to within a 23-22 score at the half, and then turned the tide on a 26-3 run in the third quarter, most of the damage on nine 3-pointers.

Bryce Harrison and Hunter Winslow scored a combined 43 points, 22 by Harrison, to lead the Knights, who managed 24 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and hit 6 of 12 from the line.

South Wasco County post Ty Herlocker scored 12 points, haven Stephenson was good for eight, Dawson Herlocker added six and Nick Ward totaled five points, as the team had 16 field goals and went 5 for 11 on free throws.

Right now, SWC coach Jim Hull said most of the team’s struggles are mental, not physical.

With added practice time due with better weather, he will have additional time to work with his athletes.

“We got to trust in our system and we got to stick to the basics,” Hull said. “We got to concentrate on making the right passes, look for great shots and stick to our game plan. Practice will help that. We need to maintain our focus in games. If we can maintain our focus, we can be competitive against most teams in the Big Sky.”

South Wasco County (3-6 overall, 0-2 league) hosts Horizon Christian (7-6, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.