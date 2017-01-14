Sherman gets road win at Dufur

DUFUR – In a marquee matchup pitting two of the top Big Sky Conference teams who were riding season-high winning streaks, the Sherman Huskies outlasted the Dufur Rangers by a 61-48 margin Thursday night in Dufur.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first quarter, with the Huskies inching ahead by a 14-12 score.

The second quarter was the highest scoring of the game, with 34 combined points, as Sherman expanded on its lead after an 18-16 output to 32-28 at the half.

Out in front by a four-point margin in the third quarter, the Huskies completed a 16-13 spurt to go ahead 48-41, and then finished off the contest on an 11-7 run for the 13-point road victory.

Sherman sank 21 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made good on 11 of 17 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Coles paced the Huskies with 20 points, Max Martin hit on all four of the team’s 3-pointers for 15 points, and Treve Martin added 10 points.

The trio of Kyle Fields, Maverick Winslow and Keenan Coles combined for 16 points, eight from Fields and six by Winslow.

Sherman head coach Bill Blevins was happy to see his group do enough offensively and defensively to escape with the win.

“Dufur plays awfully hard in their 2-3 zone and their active hands presented some issues for us,” Blevins said. “I was very pleased with our rebounding tonight. With the number of turnovers we had, it was very important for us to get the rebounding edge.”

The Rangers were held to their lowest scoring output since opening night in a 53-43 loss to Perrydale.

Connor Uhalde led Dufur with 17 points, Bailey Keever notched 11 and Ethan Wetherbee added six points.

Also hitting the scoresheet for the Rangers was Kolbe Bales, who had five points, Tabor McLaughlin with four points, Curtis Crawford with three points, and Travis Lucas with two points, as Dufur totaled 17 field goals, one 3-pointer, and sank 13 of 15 from the line.

“Overall, we did some good things, we just are not consistent enough with our offense to compete with a team as good as Sherman,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “We will continue to work on improving as we get in to this tough stretch of games.”

Knocking off a team that had been riding a six-game winning streak showed Blevins that his team has all the components to make another postseason run.

“That was a quality road win for us against a solid team,” Blevins said. “Dufur plays relentlessly.”