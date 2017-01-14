Sherman wins fifth straight

Kyle Fields scored a season-high 20 points, and the Sherman Huskies moved up to No. 3 in the 1A rankings after a 93-44 rout of Mitchell-Spray Friday in a Big Sky game played at Mitchell High School.

Sherman led 19-11 through one quarter, and then imposed its will for a 30-4 second-quarter outburst to take control of the game, as both Treve Martin and Max Martin scored eight apiece in the quarter.

Staked to a 49-15 halftime cushion, the Huskies ended the contest with runs of 24-13 and 20-16 to cap their fifth consecutive win.

Isaiah Coles picked up 11 points, Keenan Coles added nine and Luke Martin ended up with eight points, as Sherman totaled 40 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 10 of 11 free throws.

“We played much better, more focused defense in the second quarter which lead to fast break baskets,” said Sherman head basketball coach Bill Blevins.

Mitchell-Spray was led by Max Wilz, who had 17 points, and Wade Erb added eight points. Tate Holmes finished with seven points, and Myles Lyons had six points, as the Eagle-Loggers notched 18 field goals, eight 3-pointers and went 0 for 2 from the free throw line.

“We were able to work on our half court man-to-man sets tonight,” Blevins said. “We need to clean some of them up a bit and take care of the ball a bit better. Defensively we still have a lot to work on, but I think we can get there.”

Sherman (8-4 overall, 4-0 league) plays Perrydale in a non-league hoops matchup to be played at David Douglas South Gym at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

After that hoops game, Sherman then jumps back into league play with a home date against Arlington (7-4, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.