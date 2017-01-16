Prepare now for freezing rain or floods

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill and other local, state and federal emergency response managers are asking residents to prepare ahead for freezing rain and flooding in the days ahead that could bring power outages.

“Community resiliency is what we are after here,” said Magill. “We don’t want people to be panicked, we want them to be prepared.”

He said residents are advised to make sure their vehicle is filled with fuel in case an evacuation of their home become necessary.

If people have a back-up generator, he said it should also be fully fueled in case of a power outage.

In addition, he said they should have enough food and drinking water on hand for at least a week.

“Make sure your prescriptions and meds are up to date and ready to go,” said Magill.

He asks that people check on their neighbors, especially the elderly or disabled, to make sure they are taken care of and not left isolated during a crisis.

“If you don’t know your neighbor, this is a good time to get to know them,” he said.

Magill said a group of agency officials met today, Jan. 16, to prepare for different scenarios that could play out. The forecast information they were working from said to expect freezing rain in the early morning hours of Tuesday at the western end of the gorge. The ice is then expected to make it to Wasco County on Wednesday.

Regular rain and higher temperatures are then expected to follow and could lead to flooding if the accumulated snow melts too quickly, Magill said.

“It’s pretty fluid right now, so we really don’t know how it will play out,” he said.

What people can count on, said Magill, is that information will be dispersed through the Chronicle and local radio stations as soon as it becomes available. He said a phone number that people can call – stay off the 9-1-1 lines unless there is an emergency – will be advertised by tomorrow morning.

Government leaders will also make sure there is a shelter available if the weather displaces people, said Magill. Information will be provided about where people can get sandbags, if those become necessary.

“We plan to keep people informed about what is happening,” said Magill.

The Chronicle will post updates as they come in on its website, www.thedalleschronicle.com, and Facebook page. If for some reason the power goes down, update from Magill or other emergency managers will be posted on the Chronicle’s front window at 315 Federal Street.