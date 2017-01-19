Skiers start well in regular-season opener

Under solid conditions atop the Meadows Course, ski team members from The Dalles, Dufur and South Wasco County had six top-15 finishes in a Mount Hood Ski League slalom race Saturday.

Martin Carter and Preston Klindt led the way for The Dalles, with Carter scoring the best outcome, seventh place, and Klindt placed 10th overall to move the Riverhawks to third place in the team standings, and for the girls, Petra Van Kessel was 12th and Dufur senior Sydney Reed tallied 13th place out of 35 skiers.

“All the kids did great and I’m anxious to see all of them progress substantially this year,” said head coach Dane Klindt. “The Dalles boys got third as a team, but should move up when they all ski to their full potential.”

Carter had a two-run time of one minute and 13.74 seconds, topping out at 35.40 on his second attempt.

Klindt put up times of 38.81 and 37.65 for a 1:16.46, James Pashek wound up 18th with marks of 1:38.54 to grab 18th place, 34.61 behind overall winner, Columbia’s Colin Howe (1:03.93), and 36 seconds in back of second-place Chris McElwee (1:05.84), of Hood River Valley.

TD’s lone freshman, George Harrison, was good for 24th place, as he posted a two-run final mark of 1:46.77, Liam Brewer added a 1:51.67 to score 25th place, and Ethan Martin rounded out TD’s male skiers with a time of 1:58.64.

“George skied well with two great runs, Liam had a solid first run, but had to hike his second, and Ethan struggled in his first run, but put it together for a good second run,” coach Dane Klindt said.

With those final times, TD totaled 4:01.52 to secure third place, behind Hood River Valley (3:28.57) and Sandy (3:52.41), and in front of fourth-place Cleveland (4:17.63).

South Wasco County junior Matthew Gragg came through with runs of 40.53 and 41.05 and a two-run final time of 1:21.58 to lock down 12th place out of 38 male skiers.

Dufur had two sophomore participants, Cole Kortge and Louis Red Cloud, but only Kortge forged ahead for two complete tries.

Kortge started out in 1:06.40 in his first-ever ski event, however, he and bounced back even stronger on his second attempt, putting up a 48.54 for his 1:54.94 to capture 26th in the individual standings.

Red Cloud scored a 15th place time of 40.87 on his first try, but missed a gate on his second run and was disqualified.

Of the five female teams, Hood River Valley (3:19.64), St. Mary’s (3:39.54), Sandy (4:23.72), Cleveland (4:39.74) and The Dalles (4:48.46) made up the standings.

The Hood River Valley Eagle tandem of Josie Peterson (1:03.41) and Erin Sutherland (1:05.09) went 1-2 in the female standings.

St. Mary’s standout Alex Adamek was third with her 1:08.53, Hood River Valley’s Sarah Hall placed fourth in 1:11.14, and Franklin’s Annelise Norkitis added a 1:12.39 to score a fifth-place performance.

Van Kessel stormed out of the gates in her first event of the regular season, taking a first run of 47.61 and ended her day with a 42.64 to time out in 1:30.25 for 12th place.

Robin Pashek needed a re-run for her first try due to some timing issues and timed out in 53.96, but then had a mark of 42.18, placing 15th amongst the field for a two-run try of 1:36.14 to wind up in 14th place.

Emma Diede skied solid on both runs with a 1:42.07 to secure 20th place, and Addie Klindt went full bore on both of her attempts, hooking the gates on both tries to get disqualified.

“The Dalles girls got fifth place, and I feel that they should also have no problem moving up as soon as they get their confidence, which I think they got last weekend,” coach Klindt said.

In her first varsity race, Reed put up an opening time of 49.82, good for 18th, and then she posted a 45.99 to end up with a 1:35.81 and 13th place.

The teams from The Dalles, Dufur and South Wasco head out to Ski Bowl for another slalom event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.