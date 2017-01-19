TD football continues tradition of giving back

While the temperature outside was in the teens with record amounts of snow on the ground, players and coaches from The Dalles football program helped clear 32 driveways and walkways of excess snow in a show of outreach and giving back.

TD head football and baseball coach Steve Sugg called the three-day volunteer sessions a team-bonding exercise and one of great reward for these future community leaders.

“One of our staff goals is to not only teach them how to become better athletes, but to become well-rounded people,” Sugg said. “We want to make them a better employee, a better citizen, a better brother, a better son and a better husband, so I think that makes it important to get these kids out into the community and do these types of projects to give back.”

Kennedy Abbas, Michael Armstrong, Gio Avila, Will Dunn, Ophath Silaphath, Conner Stewart, Mac Cope, Xavier Oleaz, Xiovanny Oleaz, Mac Abbas, Javier Sanchez and Andres Gardea were the athletes on hand, along with coaches Joe Abbas, Matt Eby and Sugg.

As more years pass, Sugg wants the number of volunteers to multiply, and with this core is laying the foundation. It will benefit them over the course of their lives, he said.

“Our younger group coming in has that work ethic,” Sugg said. “They are not afraid of hard work and putting themselves out there a little bit. That is all going to translate onto the athletic field and into the classroom.”

If any community member has any odd jobs available, they can call coach Sugg at 541-980-4594.