Chamber honors leaders

Despite difficult travel conditions, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet was well attended Thursday evening.

The event took place at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center and drew several hundred people who came to celebrate the achievements of eight community members.

“I want you all to know today is the warmest day of 2017,” said Mayor Steven Lawrence in reference to the partial melting of snow heaped in the parking lot and covering the roadways.

The area is currently setting a record for the longest period of snow on the ground in 38 years.

After Lawrence welcomed the audience dining on a meal prepared by Cousin’s Restaurant & Lounge, Lisa Farquharson, chamber director, took the podium as emcee.

She said the theme for the gathering was “A Night Among the Stars” because of the effect the outstanding citizens and a business that would be honored had on local society.

“A star is one who shines brightly no matter where they area. They always do an outstanding job and perform with passion and excellence,” said Farquharson.

She then named these nominees as winners of awards for 2016 service:

• Mary Gailley, district manager of Helping Hands Home Care, was chosen as Woman of the Year.

“She is the type of person who jumps in and asks what needs to be done and then does it,” said Farquharson.

She said Gailley actively volunteered with United Way and The Dalles Rotary, among other organizations, and routinely looked for ways to connect with the community and its members.

“She is a leader, a motivator and a powerhouse of energy. People rally around her and magic happens,” said Farquharson. “Her leadership has brought growth and increased services in so many areas. She truly has become an ambassador for our community.”

• Chuck Covert, owner of NAPA Auto Parts who oversees operation at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, was named Man of the Year.

“Chuck has been a long-time community leader,” said Farquharson. He has served on a number of city and county committees.”

She named seven different committees or

organizations that Covert had served with and credited him with developing the airport into a transportation hub that aided economic development in the area.

“The business park that Chuck envisioned is some of our best developable property,” said Farquharson.

“As a pilot he has volunteered dozens of times to fly people to meetings that have been important to adding jobs and dollars to the economy. In the same vein Chuck has donated hundreds of flight hours to charities for fundraising, bringing in thousands of dollars.”

• Centerpointe Bank was named Business of the Year.

“This business is about our community and meeting its needs,” said Farquharson. “They volunteer, donate, help and their amazing team spirit truly demonstrates positivity.”

She said Centerpointe goes above and beyond the call of duty to give back to the community and set an example of leadership by their volunteerism and support of community events.

“They begin by demonstrating respect and kindness within their organization and, as their nominee states: “They leave a positive wake behind them and others want to follow in their footsteps because of the leadership they reflect. This team always has a smile no matter where you see them or what time of day you catch them.

“They really take customer service to a whole new level.”

• Rose Brown, a retired educator, was selected as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year.

“Community involvement, creativity, service and warmth are just a few phrases that can be used when talking about Rose,” said Farquharson.

“She brings smiles to those who are sometimes forgotten in our busy world, and continually finds ways to raise funds to help those in need in other countries.”

She said Brown gathers flowers that are about to be thrown out by florists in town and creates bouquets that are delivered to residents of local nursing homes. She also sells arts and crfts to raise money to help those in need in Guatemala.

“But she doesn’t stop at just sending money,” said Farquharson. “She goes herself and, as a retired educator, she spends time there helping in the schools of Guatemala.”

Although Brown works behind the scene to help others, Farquharson said it was time for her to be in the spotlight for extending so much compassion to others.

• Rhet Howard, chief of the Dallesport Fire Department, was chosen as Outstanding First Responder of the Year.

“This recipient is the definition of a first responder,” said Farqharson. “He understands that it takes dedication, commitment, passion and a willingness to sacrifice himself for other people like you and me.”

She said Howard spent hours writing grants to update equipment at the department and invested huge amounts of volunteer time in public safety.

“This year his station responded to more than 200 calls for assistance in at least three counties. He has a great team but he leads by example and was a part of almost all those calls,” said Farquharson. “He cares and it shows. He has a great team and together they have made their community safer.”

She said Howard worked to improve the quality of life for those in need and spent time educating preschoolers and students in area schools about fire safety.

• Rebecca Stiles, a senior at The Dalles High School, was picked as Outstanding Student of the Year.

“This student is truly an ambassador for our community wherever she is,” said Farquharson. “She is not afraid of hard work or leadership, she even seeks out being a leader – whether it be in the classroom or on a field.”

Farquharson said Stiles was the first in line to volunteer wherever there was a need and that she always strove to be her best.

“Her nominator (retired educator) said it best: “I have worked with many fine student leaders during my past four decades of teaching and occasionally a student rose to the top of my list – this is one of those occasions!”

“She has participated in Distinguished Young Women in The Dalles but all of you may know or recognize her as one of the Bazinga Bots from The Dalles High School robotics team. She was instrumental in helping this team make it to the super regionals in California for the past two years,” said Farquharson.

“I can testify as a past Bazinga Bott mom that Rebecca represents our community with pride, leadership and compassion wherever she goes.”

•Joan North, a third-grade teacher at St. Mary’s Academy, was named Outstanding Educator of the Year.

“She has served as a leader for our country, our community and, most importantly, as an example of a leader for our students,” said Farquharson. “This educator thinks outside the box and her students benefit from the life lessons that she is teaching them every day.”

For 28 years, she said North had been a mentor to youth. One of the life lessons she brought into the classroom was production of blankets to the city’s rapidly growing homeless population.

“Her students help pick out the fabric and she pays for the materials out of her own pocket,” said Farquharson.

“The students then tie the blanket and deliver one each month to St. Vincent de Paul. This has taught the students that they can make a difference, given them an insight of our community and the tools to appreciate what they have – and to have a giving spirit all year long.”

She said North also works with the Back Pack program in her church to provide food each weekend for homeless children.

“Did you know that we have at least 85 homeless children in our area?” asked Farquharson. “She dedicatees her time, energies, resources and heart to making a difference for our community.”

• Bryce Molesworth was chosen for the Outstanding Ag Achievement Award, although he was not present due to the weather conditions on his Mosier farm.

“He didn’t always want to be a cherry grower and left the family orchard for college to learn another trade,” said Farquharson. “But coming home and helping on his dad’s orchard, he caught the farming bug and once described the crazy business of raising cherries as ‘playing stud poker but you can’t fold.’”

She said Molesworth had worked at fruit processing companies where he learned about the brining side of the cherry industry, which he incorporated into his own production.

“Today, he and his son have partnered in a fresh orchard operation named The Brass Ring. They work over 200 acres producing about 14 varieties,” said Farqharson.

She said Molesworth had long been recognized within the industry for his innovation and had served on numerous agriculture boards, including chair of the National Cherry Growers and current service on the research committee of Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers.

In addition, he is currently an associate director for the Wasco County Soil and Water District.

“His key project here has been pushing for the funding to test all the wells in the Mosier watershed in order to identify and repair those wells that may be leaching water into a nearby well,” said Farquharson.

“This project alone has brought in grants totalling over $1 million and the end result will bring about the stabilization of ground water in the Mosier area, allowing continued safe delivery of water to industry and citizens alike.”

Randy Haines served as DJ for the event, which included the passing of the gavel from outgoing chabmer chair Nan Wimmers to incoming chair Mindy McHale.