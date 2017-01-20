Closures and delays, Friday Jan. 20

All lanes of Interstate 84 are again open in the Columbia River Gorge between Troutdale and Hood River, milepost 17 to milepost 62. The road has been closed since about 2 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17 from a snowstorm that arrived three days after an ice storm struck the area. The storms brought down trees and power lines and left behind huge snowdrifts. ODOT crews, working around the clock, were able to re-open the road about 11 p.m. Thursday. The road is safe but travelers should still use caution. The Historic Columbia River Highway remains closed. Go to TripCheck.com for updates on road conditions.

Due to inclement weather concerns, the SAT Testing scheduled for Saturday, January 21st, 2017 will be postponed until Saturday, February 4th, 2017 - doors will be open at 7:45 AM at The Dalles High School main campus. For additional information, please contact The Dalles High School Main Office at 541-506-3400.

NWC Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Friday, January 20th, 2017 due to inclement weather.

Columbia Gorge Community College: Hood River campus closed. The Dalles campus open normal business hours.