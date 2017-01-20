For the Record for Jan. 20

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday January 20, 2017

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to four calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Tiffany Maria Barajas, 23, no listed address, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Police responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road Thursday afternoon after an employee reported they found drug paraphernalia in a guest bathroom. The evidence was seized and a report was taken.

Police responded to the high school Thursday afternoon after administrative staff reported that a student was assaulted by another student. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the middle school Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had two students with marijuana on campus. Both juveniles were cited and released to their parents.

Patsy Sue Burris, 57, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Anthony Kirk Thompson, 38, Wallace, Idaho, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant. Olivia Marlene Decorci Slemp, 26, Roosevelt, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of probation violation. She was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Wasco County

A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon at the Sheriff’s office after a victim reported their home in the 4700 block of Simonelli Road was burgled.

Jeffery Clark Young, 24, Pendleton, was arrested Thursday evening and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, and first-degree theft. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Izaac Nathan Tapia, 18, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for third-degree theft.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, January 19

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-5-4-7; 4 p.m. 7-1-9-6; 7 p.m. 1-7-8-0; 10 p.m. 9-0-6-0

Lucky Lines – 1-5-9-14-18-23-27-29

Washington

Thursday, January 19

Match 4 – 5-12-21-22

Daily Game – 0-1-0