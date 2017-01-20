‘Safety first’ sparks council discussion

With the region being impacted by a series of winter storms since December, employees of the city of The Dalles have been sent home early, advised to come in later, or told to take the day off altogether due to unsafe travel conditions.

“We have been closed for three (full) days; closed early three days; and opened late two days,” Julie Krueger, city manager, explained. “The first early closing was Dec. 8.”

She said the three early closing dates were all for two hours each, and the two days of late starts were also for two hours in both cases.

The most recent instance came on Tuesday when Krueger sent city workers home early due to freezing rain, and the city’s offices remained closed until Thursday, Jan. 19.

With the hours adding up, a question about how time off for potentially hazardous weather conditions should be handled came up at the Jan. 16 meeting of the city council.

Councilor Taner Elliott asked his peers if they had any comments or suggestions regarding the city’s policy of excusing employees from work on days when bad weather rolls in and conditions are potentially hazardous.

Elliott said safety is the number one concern as far as he is concerned, but he wanted to hear the view of others about how the city should handle the money issue.

“My question was whether the taxpayers should be paying for time missed, as is the current model, or if personal time or sick leave should be used,” Elliott explained. “I am a taxpayer, and I represent the taxpayers of the city. I feel this is a question that needs an answer. I work in the private sector, which doesn't have a model for paying for time not at work.”

Councilor Russ Brown said he thought the city’s workers needed to consider making up for some of the time off.

“I think we need to be more frugal with tax dollars,” Brown said. “And it’s a slap in the face to the Public Works Department employees who work all night.”

Mayor Steve Lawrence said he did not see the issue as something for the council to decide.

“I feel strongly that the city manager has administrative responsibility over that,” he said. “It should be the administrator’s best judgment. If we need to do something in the interest of safety, that’s not the council’s bailiwick, frankly.”

On Thursday, Krueger said employees were not docked pay if bad weather kept them from safely getting to or from work.

“If I make the call to have a delayed opening or to close, employees are not asked to use their personal accruals, it is just part of regular salary,” she said. “We haven’t needed any ‘make-up’ days, and I am sincerely hoping we are past the worst winter weather!”



Darcy Long-Curtiss, the newest member of the city council, said safety needed to come before anything else, adding that it would be counterproductive to take pay away from workers who are sent home as a safety precaution.

“Employees who feel valued and supported are more productive,” Long-Curtiss explained. “It’s not a case of dollars. It would be penny-wise and pound foolish to penalize employees for being safe.”

It’s not only city workers who have been impacted by the weather conditions, even council meetings have been disrupted.

For example, the regular Jan. 9 city council meeting was pushed back a full week, to Jan. 16, because of snow and icy roadways, and the council’s planned goal-setting meeting for Jan. 18 had to be moved to Feb. 7.

However, in an email response to the postponement of the Jan. 9 council meeting, Brown expressed skepticism about the need to push the meeting back.

“I had no idea showing up for work and council meetings was only required when it’s convenient,” he wrote.

Councilor Timothy McGlothlin said the benefit of the doubt should go to keeping people safe. He believes it is best not to require employees to come to work if stormy conditions are creating dangerous conditions.

“This is an unusual situation,” McGlothlin said. “The weather is more severe (this winter) than it has been in the past couple of decades.”

Councilor Linda Miller believed Krueger had been making the right decisions regarding the weather.

“I believe these are safety issues, and they should be our primary concern when dealing with city employees,” Miller said in a follow-up interview. “In my opinion, the employees are one of the greatest assets the city has, and we should consider their safety first and foremost.”

Richard Wolf, project manager for CH2M — the company that operates The Dalles wastewater plant under contract with the city — said his company’s policy regarding bad weather is to allow the employee to determine what is safe and unsafe.

“We have been open during standard business hours during these storms, but oftentimes with a reduced staff,” Wolf said. “If the employee decides they need to leave early, come late or not at all, that is OK. Yes, it does place an additional burden on those that are able to be here, but it is not safe having someone working at the type of work we do when their mind is focused on ‘will I get home safely?’”

Although the approach is slightly different, Wolf said the city and CH2M are both putting safety at the top of the list.

“As a manager, my priority is to have everyone return home healthy and safely at the end of the day,” Wolf said. “This includes the commute also.”