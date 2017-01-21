Balanced attack leads Lady Redsides

The South Wasco County Redsides were going to take a fundamental approach to starting another run.

The Lady Redsides lost to Arlington by 27 points on Thursday to snap a three-game win streak, but dominated play from the opening tip in a 43-28 victory over Ione Friday night.

“I think the biggest learning lesson from Thursday was that we needed to work the ball around more and make sure that when we go up against a team that is going to put some pressure on us, that we have to get our heads in the game and push forward,” said SWC forward Jada Myers.

Maggie Flynn tallied eight first-quarter points to give Ione an 11-10 lead, and then South Wasco County held strong defensively and used baskets by Myers, Ana Popchock, Allie Noland, Katie Delco and Kiana Moody to finish a 13-5 run and regain control with a 23-16 halftime cushion.

Abby Birman scored four points and both Madisen Davis and Noland chipped in field goals to swell the Lady Redside advantage to 31-22 with one quarter of action remaining.

In that fourth period, Ione had one field goal and shot 4 of 11 from the line, as SWC cruised to a 12-6 spurt to pick up the 15-point win.

The Redsides had nine players contribute to 19 total field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 4 of 14 from the line.

Birman paced the Redside offense with nine points, Noland reeled off eight, Myers had six, and Jacqueline Noland and Linsey Hull ended up with five points apiece.

Flynn went for 12 points and Ivy Sandford followed up with seven points to lead the Cardinals, who had nine field goals (two from long range) and went 8 of 18 from the free throw line.

Once Saturday’s game against Mitchell-Spray is in the books, SWC (7-5 overall, 4-1 league) has a tough three-game stretch with matchups versus Horizon Christian, Arlington and Dufur next week.

The Redsides host the first-place Hawks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“In the state playoffs, we have to play three games in a row like this, so we have to prepare ourselves mentally to be able to shoot big and show that we can accomplish anything in the future,” Myers added. “I am pretty confident that we can continue to play well. We just have to work together, get some more practices in and play hard.”