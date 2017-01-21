Corps to assess ice jam risk on Snake River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ deployed a team of technical experts Friday to assess ice jam conditions and flood risks on the Snake River in Oregon and Idaho, according to a press release.

The ice jam appears to be at least 10 miles long, stretching from Washington to Payette County on the Snake River in Idaho and Malheur County in Oregon, according to local observations.

he Corps has authority to asses conditions prior to flooding or flood-fighting activities to protect against loss of life and significant damages due to an imminent threat of unusual flooding.

Corps experts in hydrology and engineering deployed from the Walla Walla District’s Boise Office and will investigate the on-site conditions, identify potential options for addressing the situation and provide risk assessments to the county governments.

Following the technical team’s assessment, the states may decide to submit additional requests for direct assistance from the Corps to implement potential flood-risk mitigation actions. The cost for direct-assistance actions under an Advance Measures request may be shared, depending upon the type of proposed mitigation action.

The Corps has authority to perform Advance Measures prior to flooding or flood-fighting activities to protect against loss of life and significant damages to urban areas and/or public facilities due to an imminent threat of unusual flooding. Advance Measures assistance may be taken prior to a flood, a hurricane or coastal storm, or a storm on an inland body of water, or a closed basin flood.

The Corps works with states, counties and other public entities to provide necessary resources and information. The Corps does not have authority to provide disaster assistance directly to individuals. Individuals and business owners are encouraged to contact local emergency management agencies to ensure they understand flood risk in their areas, and how to prepare, respond and recover from a flood.