Dufur drops home heartbreaker by 1

Through the first round of Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball games, there is a four-team race for top honors, with a half a game separating Arlington, South Wasco County, Horizon Christian and Condon-Wheeler.

Even after Friday’s one-point home loss to Condon-Wheeler, the Dufur Rangers are sitting in fifth place, still within contention of a district berth.

“Our league is amazingly competitive this year,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson.

Both teams went back-and-forth through the first three quarters but the Lady Rangers outscored the Knights by a 13-10 margin in the fourth quarter, but missed on a few scoring chances down the stretch in a 41-40 loss.

Dufur had four fourth-quarter field goals, two of them 3-pointers by Alexus Outlaw, the duo of Sydnee Byers and Mikayla Kelly added baskets, and Kayla Bailey went 1 for 2 from the line.

All told, the lady Rangers hit on 13 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made good on 9 of 16 from the free throw line, 4 for 10 in the second half.

“We played hard and had our opportunities to win,” Henderson said. “I’m pleased with our effort, we just need to keep working hard and find some wins down the stretch.”

With a 3-pointer each by Bailey and Outlaw, and a 2-pointer by Leticia Macias, the Lady Rangers inched ahead 11-10 through one period.

Bailey scored all seven Ranger points in the second quarter, but Condon had six field goals to take a 22-18 lead at the break.

Both teams added nine-point third quarters, setting up a dramatic finish in the final quarter of play.

Outlaw scored 17 points, Bailey tacked on 11 and the post duo of Macias and Kelly had four points each.

Only three Knight players scored the team’s 18 field goals in the game, as Annika Reitmann and Brooke Dyer led with 13 points apiece, and Alyssa Carnine tallied 10 points. Condon went 4 of 17 from the line as well.

The Rangers (4-7 overall, 2-3 league) hosted Arlington on Saturday.

After that, Dufur plays in Spray against Mitchell-Spray at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.