Editorial: Start new year with budget sense

The start of a new year is a time when people typically set goals for the months ahead. Although the most common publicized goal is weight loss, following the feeding frenzy of the holidays, there also seems to be an added focus on getting personal finances in order after the large expenditures of Christmas.

In a society where over-spending is the norm, it can be difficult to know how to deal with a pile of debt.

Economists say that the best way to get control of spending is to learn the difference between a “need” and a “want.” Many people mistakenly categorize items as “needs” because they can’t imagine life without them, but many of these things are actually wants.

Following is a basic description of a need and a want:

• A need is something that you must have to survive, such as a roof over your head, basic clothes that keep you warm and dry, food, water, health care, child care and transportation.

Needs includes things like insurance coverage, utilities, telephone and personal care expenses. While these items are not necessary for survival, they are important to our ability to function in society.

• A want is something that appeals to you emotionally but that you could survive without, such as artwork, a swimming pool for the house, high-end clothes, an extravagant vacation or a custom-built home with upgrades.

Sometimes our wants are so powerful that we can’t imagine living without them.

For example, home internet is classified as a want by economists, but most people see it as a need for daily living. The same is true for cable, Netflix and smart phones. If it came down to it, you could survive without these things.

Wants also pervade your grocery list — bread, milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables are a need; chips, pop, candy, cookies and prepared foods are a want.

Creating a workable budget revolves around the ability to scrutinize wants and find opportunities to cut back spending.

Within the needs list there are usually areas where we can cut back. For example, we need shelter but not an expensive home with a mortgage or rent that stretches our budget too thin.

Clothing is a need, but not designer labels that drive up the cost.

How much money could we all free up if we tried?

Blogging for Change — Money Management recommends the following steps to develop a simple needs-based budget:

Determine the amount of money you have to work with each month. Identify the expenses that must be met, such as housing, health care, debt, transportation and savings.

Subtract money from each month’s budget to cover periodic expenses, such as taxes and auto registrations and maintenance. Identify the cost of your wants, including TV, charitable giving and dining out. Subtract these costs from the monthly budget.

Make sure there is money in a miscellaneous category for the unexpected, such as flowers for the bereaved.

Use whatever money is left to pay down debt or add to your savings. For example, if you cut out $50 by getting rid of your landline phone and rely only upon a cell phone, deposit the extra money in your savings account each month.

Almost all banks offer automated transfers between your checking and savings accounts. That allows you to evenly split your direct deposit between your checking and savings accounts. This is a great way to save money because you don’t have to see the funds in your checking account, which greatly reduces the temptation to spend the money instead.

