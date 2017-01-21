Letter to the Editor: Out of touch

To the editor:

As a child I suffered the ravages of polio and I spent an inordinate amount of time in the local movie theater. But I never understood other people’s childish worship of movie stars.



The recent organized attempt of the movie and entertainment industry to influence and control the outcome of the presidential election proves they know this.



I suspect that their misguided efforts probably effected the outcome of the election more than the real or imagined Russian hacking. There are hordes of people in America that go along with any crack-pot idea.

Keep in mind that those who consider themselves celebrities, i.e., movie stars, television stars and entertainers, live in sequestered worlds of lala-land and the deep East Coast. They are so out of touch with real down-home America that they might as well be living on another planet.

I have long suspected that those folk regard themselves as having superior intellect. Suspicions confirmed. They really do believe that they are superior to the rest of us. Like the poor Clintons, they really do believe their lies. Their illusion is that they should do the thinking for America and for all the rest of us deplorable people.

The withdrawal of members of the Democratic Party from the inauguration is just a continuation of the disunity that Obama spread while president. When he came to office the Democrats controlled Congress.

With control of the entire Congress the Democrats passed a loggerhead ACA…behind closed doors. They did not know then, nor do they know now, what they had passed. Regardless, for two years Obama traveled the planet apologizing for all the real and imagined wrongs he believed America had done. Considering all the world turmoil, this has apparently encouraged those that hate us.

The saddest part of this current disruption of the nation over Trump’s election is more division within America. What used to be the United States is less than that now.

The Clintons and their supporters may win after all, but they will win a divided America. More’s the pity. They have weakened us all. And those that hate us and would destroy us are rejoicing.

Glenn D. Summers

The Dalles