Not for Sale

What it means The Polaris Project, a national organization fighting to end human trafficking, explains it as “a form of modern-day slavery where people profit from the control and exploitation of others.” As defined under U.S. federal law, victims of human trafficking include children involved in the sex trade, adults 18 and over who are coerced or deceived into commercial sex acts and anyone forced into different forms of ‘labor or services,’ such as domestic workers held in a home or farm workers forced to labor against their will. Sex trafficking encompasses: street prostitution, pornography, stripping, erotic or nude massage escorts and services, phone sex lines, interfamilial pimping and internet-based exploitation.

Notice red flags The Polaris Project has published a list of red flags that are possible indicators of human trafficking which people in both large and small communities are asked to look for. Nita Belles, author of “In Our Backyard” and founder of a nonprofit by the same name, has added the list to the appendix of her book, which can be found at www.InOurBackyard... If any of these indicators are observed, people are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to BeFREE (233733) immediately to report the situation. WORK AND LIVING CONDITIONS The individual in question: • Is not free to leave or come and go as he or she wishes. • Is paid very little, or paid only through tips. • Works excessively long and/or unusual hours. • Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work. • Owes a large debt to employer and is unable to pay it off. • Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his or her work. • High security measures exist at work and/or living locations, such as boarded up or barred windows and security cameras. • Is under 18 and providing commercial sex acts. • Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp/manager. POOR MENTAL HEALTH, ABNORMAL BEHAVIOR • Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or exhibits nervous/paranoid behaviors. • Shows unusually fearful or anxious behavior after law enforcement is brought up. • Avoids eye contact. POOR PHYSICAL HEALTH • Lacks health care. • Appears malnourished. • Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement or torture. LACK OF CONTROL • Has few or no personal possessions. • Is not in control of his/her own money; has no financial records or bank account. • Is not in control of his/her own identification documents (ID or passport). • Is not allowed or able to speak for himself/herself – a third party may insist on being present and/or translating. OTHER • Claims of “just visiting” and inability to clarify where he or she is staying. • Lack of knowledge about whereabouts and what city he or she is in. • Loss of sense of time. • Has numerous inconsistencies in his or her story. Belles said people should be very careful and discreet about approaching or questioning suspected victims because they are usually being watched by a handler and their lives could be in jeopardy.

“Lolli needs to play” was recently posted by a juvenile girl from The Dalles on a Portland website advertising “escort services.”

Nita Belles of Bend wasn’t surprised to see the ad from an underage girl in a rural community. She said labor and sex trafficking takes place everywhere, even though people tend to think of it as a “big city problem.”

“It’s absolutely an issue throughout Oregon, it’s in every zip code,” she said. “It’s something that people don’t want to think about, but it’s happening – if you have internet, you have human trafficking.”

Belles is the author of “In Our Backyard: Human trafficking in America and what we can do to stop it.” She also runs a nonprofit called “In Our Backyard” that links with other organizations across the United States to stop a “hidden epidemic.”

“America is the richest nation in the world. It stands to reason that traffickers milk the land of plenty where they can reap the biggest profits,” wrote Belles in her book.

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey believes Biggs Junction is a likely place for traffickers to pass through. He is working with Rep. John Huffman, R-The Dalles, to get state resources in place to educate employees at businesses in that location, as well as community members, about how to help.

It is not far-fetched to think that Biggs, as a transportation hub on a highway that runs from the Canadian border almost to Mexico, would be used by traffickers, said Lohrey.

After all, an undercover sex trafficking sting in Malheur County of Eastern Oregon netted 15 arrests in December. Investigators posted online ads to known sex trafficking websites.

“Logic would tell you it’s got to be coming through,” said Lohrey of the Biggs transportation hub. “It’s a natural choke point to catch them before they get to the cities — it’s something we definitely need to open our eyes to.”

Huffman is co-convener of the House Trafficking Work Group that is charged with finding ways to strengthen penalties for perpetrators and better protect victims.

“The issues in sex trafficking are complicated because of First Amendment rights and the perception that, when adults are involved, it’s a ‘victimless crime,’” he said.

HOW IT WORKS

Belles said vast numbers of men and women who are prostitutes or strippers were trafficked as children and don’t know any other way to make money.

“Part of our battle is changing the mentality about sex work. It’s a horrific exploitation of human beings,” she said.

Even buying porn contributes to sex trafficking, said Belles, because so many of the companies that produce films for a general audience also make or support movies involving children or sadistic sex acts.

“As long as people are sold like a commodity for sexual services, the demand for human beings will continue,” she said.

One study out of Portland found that 96.4 percent of victims were female, close to 2.8 percent were males and 0.9 percent were transgendered.

Belles said Portland has been identified by authorities as a center for human trafficking due to a large legal sex industry, lax laws, a significant population of street kids, and its close proximity to Interstates 5 and 84. In addition, the state is heavily reliant upon farm workers from Mexico and other South American countries.

The average age of entry into sex trafficking within the United States is 12 to 14 for girls and 11 to 13 for boys, according to information compiled by Belle.

Belles said 450,0000 children across the country run away from home each year and one out of every three teens on the street will be lured toward sex trafficking within 48 hours of leaving home.

They may be coerced into prostitution for survival, to meet daily needs for food and shelter, or to pay for drugs. The pimp or perpetrator controls the life — quite literally —of these victims and they are beaten, starved, traumatized and often forced to use drugs.

Because of the psychological control the perpetrator has over the victim, he or she will form a trauma bond that makes it difficult for them to leave the lifestyle, said Belles.

She said not all victims of trafficking are runaways.

Pimps and other perpetrators hang out where children and teens congregate, such as malls and movie theaters, and develop relationships with the victim. They also troll for victims online with video games and chat that leads to false promises.

Belles said perpetrators then manipulate vulnerabilities, such as low self-esteem or emotional neediness, to entice them into sex industry work that ends up being seven days a week. The money sex slaves make is kept by their handler.

“While many of these young victims are runaways or foster children, others are from what would be considered ‘good’ families and have been lured or coerced into human trafficking by clever predators,” she said. “The victims come from every socio-economic level and ethnic group.”

MODERN SLAVES

In cases involving labor exploitation, the victim is literally held hostage and threatened with death if he or she tries to escape.



Labor trafficking in the U.S. is also a big problem and can occur in factories, fields, homes, businesses and any number of other places. People from destitute families living in foreign nations are promised the American dream, but arrive on our shores to find that their “employer” has saddled them with unexpected debt for travel expenses that is too great to ever repay.

Like sex slaves, they are overworked, underpaid, deprived of food and medical attention, sometimes raped, and often beaten and physically abused.

The combination of high profits and low risk makes trafficking the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, second in size only to drugs, said Belles.

Authorities estimate there are 27 million slaves in the world today, more than during the transatlantic slave trade.

Each year, between 14,500 and 17,500 people are trafficked into the U.S. from other countries.

Nationally, about 80 percent of all trafficked individuals are female, and about 70 percent of those victims are sexually exploited.

There is big money in trafficking, said Belles. An estimated $150 billion each year is generated by victims of human trafficking; $99 billion of which comes from sex trafficking and $51 billion from other forms of trafficking.

People need to be willing to understand how they are contributing to the problem of trafficking, Belles said. Too often people buy products made by slaves or support businesses that get rich from exploitation, she said.

Belles said an organization called Slavery Footprint can deliver that uncomfortable information to people for free at www.slaveryfootprint.org.

She holds a master’s in theology with a concentration in women’s concerns. Through work in domestic violence prevention when she moved from Seattle to Central Oregon in 2000, Belles was horrified to learn the extent of trafficking in the 21st Century.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to do something,’ and I asked God, ‘What do you want me to do?’ The answer was not what I wanted or expected; it was, ‘Write a book,’” said Belles.

She published in 2011 and has since become a crusader for the cause, founding her nonprofit and taking on duties as regional director for Oregonians Against Trafficking Humans, www.cooath.org.

Due to Belles’s relentless efforts, and those of thousands of others embroiled in the fight against perpetrators of labor and sex trafficking, the site that “Lolli” posted on was forced on Jan. 9 to remove its escort section.



Belles said the women and men who posted there simply moved to a “dating” section where they continue to advertise sexual services. She expects something from “Lolli” to pop up again when the eyes of government regulators are no longer watching.

The website hosts have vowed to fight what they see as censorship of people’s First Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, Belles is quietly determined to stop “modern slavery” that results in the commercial exploitation and abuse of children and young adults.

The actual number of victims is believed to be far greater than estimates because many commercial exploitation cases go unreported, said Belles.

SEX & SUPER BOWL

Pimps routinely move girls from place to place, and hundreds of prostitutes converge on the city hosting the Super Bowl every year.

The party culture of the high-profile football contest encourages trafficking, said Belles.

She is part of an anti-trafficking team that organizes a plan of action in the Super Bowl town to arrest as many perpetrators as possible and reach out to victims.



She has been part of that task force since 2010 and will be traveling to Houston, Texas, prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

She and others will spend their daytime hours canvassing businesses where pimps might bring their girls, including cheap nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and lingerie shops. The volunteers are armed with missing children flyers.

Belles said solid leads about the whereabouts of these children, or acts of trafficking, are turned over to local authorities and become key to recovering lost and endangered youth.

During the nights, the volunteers walk the streets of the city, which Belles said crawl with sex-trafficked individuals and their pimps. She and others are on the lookout for children being made to dress up as adults and work as sex slaves.

“I’ve seen some horrific things surrounding the Super Bowl,” she said.

The challenge when they come across a potential victim, said Belles, is that he or she must be approached in a way that doesn’t endanger him or her because the pimp is always watching.

Sometimes flyers listing resources available to the victims are left in business restrooms, which might be the only place they will be alone.

Most victims have been abused, raped and manipulated into believing that working the streets was their idea and that they are loved and cared for by their pimps, which makes rescue difficult, said Belles.

ESCAPING THE PAST

According to one study, 65 percent of female sex-trafficking victims have reported suffering internal pain, 24 percent experienced head injuries and 12 percent reported broken bones. And since so many of the missing are never reported or found, it is impossible to know how many lose their lives.

When they are rescued, Belles said many victims are condemned for their “bad choices,” and even face criminal penalties. She said that approach needs to change, something that Huffman agrees with and is working with others legislators to address.

Huffman said the state-established the Sage House in Portland — run by a nonprofit contractor — to provide a place for 11- to 15-year-old girls to transition out of prostitution.

In the upcoming Legislative session, he plans to sponsor a “Safe Harbor” bill that protects youth caught up in prostitution from criminal penalties.

“We work with Nita, the Polaris Project and others to get these types of bills passed,” Huffman said.

Belles said, in addition to having organizations standing by to help, communities need to embrace survivors and help them reshape a life that was full of incredible hardship, mentally, emotionally and physically.

“What if we offered them shelter and counseling, even if the pain of their trauma causes them to run time and time again?” she asked. “What if we helped them until they can help themselves, which may take many, many years.”

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence found in a study that 71 percent of trafficked children exhibit suicidal tendencies.

Escaping their past isn’t easy and the support and love given can be the difference between a life lost and one saved, said Belles.

“Each of us can do something, we can donate time and/or money to anti-trafficking groups or help educate people,” said Belle.

Children of the Night is a privately-funded nonprofit that has been working since 1979 to rescue youth from the ravages of prostitution. There are other organizations people can check out online, said Belles.

She said the actions of people expose their hearts and too many Americans have gotten comfortable thinking that people who don’t live in the mainstream are “not at our level.”

“We need to look at how we let this happen and why we aren’t all up in arms,” said Belles. “That means challenging the hierarchy that has encouraged our blindness. We must be aware of our tendency to classify people according to some internal pecking order. If we can do that, we can put aside the preconceived agendas and false belief systems.”