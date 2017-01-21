Rangers defeat Condon by 30

The Dufur Rangers moved into second place in the Big Sky Conference after picking up a dominant 80-50 triumph over Condon-Wheeler Friday at Dufur High School.

Nine different Dufur players scored points, including a team-high 17 points from junior post Curtis Crawford.

“I thought we showed progress tonight in our execution of the offense,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “We moved the ball well and found the open man.”

The Rangers led by a 22-15 margin through one period of play, but then the No. 9-ranked group methodically pulled away in the second quarter as Bailey Keever had seven points, Ethan Wetherbee tallied five points and both Travis Lucas and Connor Uhalde went for four points each to spearhead a 23-7 second-quarter run for a 45-22 halftime advantage.

Keever then tacked on six points, and both Kolbe Bales and Crawford added five points apiece as part of an 18-12 spurt to extend the lead to 63-34.

After Crawford, Keever notched 16 points, Uhalde had 14, Lucas hit for 12 and Bales finished with nine points, as Dufur dropped 26 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made good on 24 of 37 from the free throw line.

Bryce Harrison paced the Knights with 12 points, Troy Homer added 10, and the tandem of Hunter Winslow and Jacob Hoover went for nine points.

Now riding a three-game winning streak after a loss on Jan. 12 against Sherman, the Rangers have an average margin of victory of 20.2 points.

“Hopefully we can continue to show progress in our overall game,” Townsend added.

Dufur (9-2 overall, 4-1 league) hosted Arlington Saturday, and then heads to Mitchell-Spray for a game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.