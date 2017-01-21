Stephenson breaks out for SWC

South Wasco County head coach Jim Hull knew it was a matter of time before Haven Stephenson would get his breakout game.

The senior big man scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, and he added 15 rebounds to help the Redsides to a 55-31 drubbing of Ione Friday in a Big Sky boys’ basketball game played in Ione.

In addition to Stephenson’s top performance, senior point guard Nick Ward totaled 14 points, 12 coming on four 3-pointers.

“We finally got that big game from Haven and Nick at the same time,” Hull said.

“Haven had a career-high 15 rebounds. He was really flying to the ball.”

With Stephenson and Ty Herlocker leading the way, SWC led 10-4 after one quarter, but then Ward drilled two 3-pointers and Stephenson had four points, as the Redsides used an 11-5 run to go out in front, 21-9 at the half.

SWC put Ione away with an 18-7 run in the third period, with Ward and Herlocker totaling six points apiece, Stephenson scoring four and Skyler Anderson going for two points to make the score a 39-16 lead entering the final period.

Herlocker had a team-leading 20 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Redsides, who totaled 20 field goals and shot 11 of 13 from the line.

Austin Carter scored 10 points, Colton Hollis added nine and Donald McElligott wound up with four points for an Ione team that managed 11 field goals, five 3-pointers, and hit on 4 of 8 free throws.

The Redsides were mired in a seven-game losing streak, but Hull liked the resiliency his team showed on the road.

“It was good to see us bounce back like we did,” Hull said. “Our offensive execution was very efficient tonight.”

SWC (4-8 overall, 1-4 league) hosts Horizon Christian in a league matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.