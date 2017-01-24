Allie Noland, Kiana Moody lead Redsides past Mitchell

Allie Noland continued her torrid play with a game-high 17 points, and Kiana Moody dropped nine points to lead the South Wasco County Redsides to a 50-17 drubbing of Mitchell-Spray Saturday in Maupin.

“We had a very successful game,” Noland said. “The start of the game was a little slow and our girls were a little tired. We pushed through our challenges and came out with power and determination.”

SWC jumped ahead 15-8 through one quarter, and added a 10-3 run in the second period to lead 25-11 at the break.

Out in front by 14 points at the start of the second half, Noland padded her stat line with seven points, Jacqueline Noland notched four and Moody and Madisen Davis hit a field goal to cap a 15-2 third quarter run.

“We played very well as a team and we kept our momentum going throughout the game,” Abby Birman said. “Overall, even though we haven’t had many practices we did a great job of going out and playing our game.”

Mirna Daltoso tallied 11 points, and Cheyenne Collins and Melody Holmes went for three points each to lead the Eagle Loggers, who had seven field goals, and shot 3 of 15 from the line.

After the win, SWC (8-5 overall, 5-1 league) remains in second place and next hosts third-place Horizon Christian tonight.

The Redsides then head to Arlington for a contest at 6 p.m. on Friday, and hosts Dufur at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Going into further games, I’m looking forward to playing with our talented underclassmen,” Allie Noland said. “Our bench is strong and very reliable. I think it’s one thing that helps us out so much in high-speed games. Our intense defense also helps us out in games. It has improved tremendously since the beginning of the season.”