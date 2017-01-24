Dufur extends its winning streak

The Dufur Rangers won their fourth consecutive game Saturday in a 64-50 triumph at home against Arlington.

Both teams fought to a 32-32 draw at the half, but then the No. 9-ranked Rangers went on a 20-5 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

In that outburst, Kolbe Bales busted loose for nine points, Connor Uhalde went off for four points, Tabor McLaughlin scored three and both Travis Lucas and Ethan Wetherbee chipped in a field goal each.

Overall, Dufur reeled off 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 17 of 28 from the free throw line.

Uhalde tallied a game-high 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Bales had a season-high 16 points.

Wetherbee scored 10 points, McLaughlin dropped seven and Curtis Crawford added five points.

Anthony Valdez sank five 3-pointers on his way to 28 points to lead the Honkers.

Ben Evans totaled 11 points, Justin McAninch had six and Javier Cazares went for three points, as Arlington tallied 19 field goals, six 3-pointers, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Dufur (10-2 overall, 5-1 league) is cemented in second place after the first round of Big Sky action.

After tonight’s game against Mitchell-Spray, the Rangers host Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.