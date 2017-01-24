Dufur girls take loss to Arlington

Arlington’s Megan Hauner scored 14 of her 27 points in the first half, as the Honkers built a 28-14 halftime lead on their way to a 50-30 victory over Dufur Saturday in a Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball game played at Dufur High School.

“We possibly played our best game of the season this afternoon,” said Dufur head basketball coach Jack Henderson. “Arlington is the top team in the league and we had some successes against them.”

Ahead by 14 points at the break, the Honkers outscored the Lady Rangers 13-12 and 7-4 over the final two quarters of action.

Arlington hit for 21 field goals, one 3-pointer, and sank 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

Emily Kirby had nine points, Shelby Collins had eight and Joely Patnode ended up with five points for the Honkers.

Along with their 10 total field goals, the Lady Rangers made good on 9 of 18 free throws, as four players notched field goals.

Leticia Macias tallied eight points, Alexus Outlaw added seven, Chloe Beeson totaled six and Mikayla Kelly tallied four points.

Dufur (4-8 overall, 2-4 league) is in Spray tonight, and then hosts Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. on Friday.