Hawk boys lose to La Grande

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Dakota Murr, Eric Flores and Josh Nisbet combined for 37 points, but The Dalles Riverhawks could not contain a La Grande team that went on a 39-21 run in the second half in a 65-44 final Saturday in The Dalles.

Murr had 10 of his points in the first half and TD trailed 35-23 at halftime.

Murr finished with 20 points, Flores had nine and Nisbet hit for eight points.

Andrew Peasley scored 19 points, Kaden Green-Chandler had 12, and Elias Siltanen had 11 points, for the Tigers, who totaled 26 field goals, six 3-pointers, and went 7 for 13 from the line.

The Dalles (2-7 overall) hosts Hermiston at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the start of league play.

