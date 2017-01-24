Hawk boys lose to La Grande

Dakota Murr, Eric Flores and Josh Nisbet combined for 37 points, but The Dalles Riverhawks could not contain a La Grande team that went on a 39-21 run in the second half in a 65-44 final Saturday in The Dalles.

Murr had 10 of his points in the first half and TD trailed 35-23 at halftime.

Murr finished with 20 points, Flores had nine and Nisbet hit for eight points.

Andrew Peasley scored 19 points, Kaden Green-Chandler had 12, and Elias Siltanen had 11 points, for the Tigers, who totaled 26 field goals, six 3-pointers, and went 7 for 13 from the line.

The Dalles (2-7 overall) hosts Hermiston at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the start of league play.