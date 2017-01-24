Huskies on top of Big Sky standings

For two quarters, Condon-Wheeler gave the Sherman Huskies all they could handle.

Ahead 25-21 at the half, the No. 2-ranked Huskies put the Knights away with a 23-11 third-quarter run in a 65-46 victory Saturday in Condon.

“We were able to use a trapping defense to cause some turnovers that led to fast-break opportunities,” said Sherman head coach Bill Blevins.

Sherman rattled off 27 field goals, four 3-pointers, and hit on 7 of 19 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Coles scored 21 points, Max Martin went for 12, and Treve Martin had 11 points to spearhead the Husky charge.

Kyle Fields and Maverick Winslow tallied eight points, Jacob Justesen notched three and Keenan Coles scored two points.

Bryce Harrison notched 21 points, and the duo of Hunter Winslow and Jacob Hoover had eight points apiece for the Knights, who hit 19 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 1 of 4 from the line.

“A lot of credit to Condon-Wheeler tonight,” Blevins said. “They played very hard and rebounded well.”

Sherman (12-4 overall, 7-0 league) had its game tonight in Stanfield canceled due to weather.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Huskies host Ione, and then travels to Hood River for a league game against Horizon at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.