Playing their first game since Dec. 30, The Dalles Riverhawks used a 22-15 second-half run to cruise past 4A La Grande, 45-38, in a non-league girls’ basketball game played Saturday at Kurtz Gym. Ahea

Playing their first game since Dec. 30, The Dalles Riverhawks used a 22-15 second-half run to cruise past 4A La Grande, 45-38, in a non-league girls’ basketball game played Saturday at Kurtz Gym.

Ahead 30-29 at the start of the fourth quarter, Jodi Thomasian scored six points, Sierra Watson added five, Iliana Telles had three points and Kailin Hoylman went 1 of 2 from the line to cap a 15-9 run.

TD tallied 17 field goals, three 3-pointers, and added an 8 for 13 split from the line, as Thomasian led with 13 points, Watson had 10, Telles kicked in six and Hoylman scored five points.

La Grande went for 11 field goals and converted 13 of 20 from the line.

Lacey Miles scored 16 points, Larissa Jensen had nine and Kenzie Tussey finished with seven points.