Sherman drops two weekend sets

The Sherman Huskies fell to sixth place in the Big Sky Conference after a pair of girls’ basketball losses over the weekend to Arlington and Condon-Wheeler.

On Friday, the Huskies were outscored 34-13 in the first half and managed just four second-half field goals, two in the fourth quarter, in a 55-23 setback to Arlington.

Kiersten Casper had eight points, Emily Hill scored five and C.J. Johnson went for three points.

Arlington hit 23 field goals and went 9 of 15 from the line, as Megan Hauner had 25 points and Emily Kirby followed up with 19 points.

Saturday in Condon, Hill tallied 11 points, Casper went off for six and both Desiree Winslow and Jaelyn Justesen had five points each, as the Huskies lost by a 42-32 score against Condon-Wheeler.

Condon went on runs of 10-9 and 13-9 in the first half, and swelled its lead to 36-26 through three periods after a 13-8 spurt.

Sherman (4-11 overall, 2-5 league) played at Stanfield tonight, and then hosts Ione at 6 p.m. on Friday.