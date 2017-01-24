SWC nets second straight victory

After four straight losses to start league play, South Wasco County enjoyed a solid weekend with two lopsided wins, capping their streak Saturday night in a 50-16 home romp against Mitchell-Spray.

Ty Herlocker picked up 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Haven Stephenson added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead the front-court efforts in the paint.

All told, the Redsides shot 22 of 52 from the floor, with Dawson Herlocker and Keith Kegel each hitting for six points, and Nick Ward scored four points, dished off six assists and had eight defensive deflections.

On the junior varsity side, 2010 SWC graduate, Josh Duling earned his first coaching win in a 36-33 win over Mitchell-Spray.

SWC 5-8 overall, 2-4 league) hosts Horizon tonight, and then travels to Arlington for a league tussle slated for 6 p.m. Friday.