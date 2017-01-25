Bailey, Outlaw lead Dufur

Kayla Bailey scored 20 points, Alexus Outlaw added 16 to lead the Dufur Rangers to a 51-41 win over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in a girls’ basketball game played in Spray.

Dufur inched ahead by 10-8 margin through the first quarter, and with the combined 13 points from Bailey and Outlaw, broke the game open with a 19-1 run in the second quarter to lead 29-9 at the break.

Leticia Macias and Chloe Beeson totaled six points each to help the Ranger offense, which tallied 19 field goals, and converted 10 of 18 from the line.

Cheyenne Collins led Mitchell-Spray with 18 points.

Dufur (5-8 overall, 3-4 league) hosts Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. Friday.