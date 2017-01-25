Chamber hosts talk on healthy lifestyle

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host a discussion of the Blue Zone Project at the chamber’s government affairs breakfast Thursday, Jan. 26,7 to 8 a.m. at the Barbecue Restaurant, 1013 W. Sixth Street in The Dalles.

Lauren Kraemer with Oregon State University Extension Service and Paul Lindberg, collective impact health specialist for Providence Memorial Hospital in Hood River, will speak.

Lindberg and Kraemer will be there to discuss the Blue Zones Project, a community-wide well-being improvement initiative to help make healthy choices easier for Oregonians.

Blue Zones encourage changes to the local community designed to provide healthier options.

By bringing residents, businesses, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and government together, the Blue Zones Project seeks to improve the quality of life for everyone.

Later the same day, there will be two separate meetings on the Blue Zones Project open for all community members.

Additional sessions will be held at One Community Health, 1040 Webber Street in The Dalles, with the first meeting going from Noon to 1:30 p.m., and a second from 4 to 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, call 541-386-3343 ext. 38258.