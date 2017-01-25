Fires have sad commonality: No renter’s insurance

Recent fires in The Dalles have had one common feature: the tenants invariably do not have renters insurance.

Local insurance agents and property managers lament the lack of a simple coverage that is cheap to begin with — $12 to $16 a month — but can be free if bundled with auto insurance.

Renter’s insurance covers not only lost contents, but also pays for a motel stay while the unit is being repaired, said Eileen Teas, an insurance agent for Kargl, Elwood and Geiger Inc.

Teas said her company offers a basic renters insurance for $16 a month that covers $30,000 of contents and $500,000 of liability coverage. Coverage can go up from there.

Lauren Hyland, owner of Cherry City Properties, a property management firm, requires tenants to purchase renters insurance. If they stop paying it, she gets a notice from the insurance company, and tells the renter they’re in violation of their lease.

She used to sell insurance herself, and in that role, she always encouraged people getting auto insurance to tack on renters insurance also – since it meant a discount on their auto coverage – and it was usually an easy sale.

“It’s crazy people don’t know more about this,” she said.

Tony White is the agent at Tony White State Farm, and he agreed that renters policies are driven by auto policies. “The discount you get on auto will make the renters policy super affordable, and they start cheap to begin with.”

He sold 121 renters policies last year — a base price of $12 a month gets $25,000 coverage of contents — and 115 the year before that. “We have times where we add a renters policy and they pay less overall than they do without it, especially with the younger crowd because they pay more [for auto insurance].”

According to property managers, renters who lose all the contents of their apartment should not think they can turn to the property owner for help, even if the damage is due to a fault within the building itself, such as an electrical fire.

She said property owners have insurance for their properties – for the physical structures themselves — but “an owner’s insurance will never cover renters’ contents, no matter whose fault it is.”

Jeff Stiles, property manager at Leeland Property Management, agreed. “No property management, no property owner, is responsible for your stuff within a unit.”

While Hyland requires tenants to get renters insurance, under federal law, tenants who get rent assistance from the government — known as HUD — cannot be required to obtain it.

“There is a law that says we can’t require it of HUD tenants. I don’t understand it, it makes no sense to me,” Hyland said. Her portfolio of 200 properties are mostly single family dwellings, with some duplexes and triplexes.

Stiles handles a number of HUD properties in Leeland’s portfolio of over 300 units.

“We recommend and we try to enforce everybody has renters insurance,” Stiles said. “The issue, however, is not everybody can afford renter’s insurance, even though it’s only a few dollars a month, so [federal law] says that we can’t require it as a set in stone rule.”

While renters insurance is often paired with auto insurance, Stiles noted that not everybody has a car. Plenty of people get around on foot or by taxi, he said.

And while the price of renter’s insurance is cheap – he’s seen it advertised for just $3 a month – “I also know people, they find a quarter, they’re rich. There’s a lot of people that are on the verge of not being able to pay anything and we have to watch out for those people too. They don’t have a car, they walk everywhere. I always try to think, I know my situation and I see things through my situation but I also have to plug myself into other people’s’ views and what their life is like and how they perceive things.”

He said federal law bars requiring renter’s insurance of tenants on HUD essentially because not everybody is at the same level financially and the insurance cost puts a disproportionate impact on those with low incomes.

But it’s still a worthwhile insurance to buy, he said. “It’s protecting themselves, at a low cost. It makes sense.”

Stiles said in 2007 one tenant of his – who did not have renters insurance —fell asleep smoking and woke up to a smoldering mattress. He thought he put it out, and headed off to work.

Well, he didn’t put it out. “He got billed from the property insurance $70,000 because he was responsible for setting fire to the unit. If he had had renters insurance, renters insurance would’ve paid the whole bill,” Stiles said.

Teas noted that in today’s litigious society, renters insurance offers liability coverage not only for a renter’s home, but for incidents anywhere they are in the world. Even if they hit someone on the head on a golf course with an errant golf ball, or somebody trips over their luggage at the airport, they would be covered if they were sued.

While the monthly cost of the renters insurance is the same as “three coffees at Starbucks,” Teas said, “People everywhere are pinching their pennies, and the first thing they give up: food, medications and insurance.”