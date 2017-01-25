Rangers pummel Mitchell-Spray

Jackie Culp, Tabor McLaughlin, Curtis Crawford, and Kolbe Bales each hit double figures in the No. 9 Dufur Rangers’ 70-33 victory over the Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Spray.

Dufur led 31-4 after one period, 43-11 at the half, and posted a 17-10 third-quarter run to make it, 60-21.

Crawford had 13 points, McLaughlin added 11, Culp and Bales hit for 10 points each, and Derek Frakes tacked on nine points to lead the Rangers.

Connor Uhalde hit eight points, Josh Brown added four, Travis Lucas scored three, and Tanner Masterson hit a field goal.

Dufur (11-2 overall, 6-1 league) hosts Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. Friday.