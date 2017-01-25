For the Record for Jan. 25

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday January 25, 2017

Hospital Admissions

January 24 — Neil A. Hunt, Dufur.

Hospital Dismissals

January 24 — Cheryl L. Taylor, Goldendale.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 800 block of East Second reported Tuesday morning his vehicle was hit in a parking lot, and another person witnessed the accident and saw a white vehicle leave.

A caller reported three or four students were smoking in an alley by the high school Tuesday morning. An officer found four juveniles who weren’t smoking and they denied smoking or having any cigarettes on their person. They left and went to school.

A report was taken from the high school Tuesday morning for violation of a restraining order.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 15th Street reported her granddaughter was being harassed by another student. An officer found it was via phone messages and was not criminal at this time. The grandmother said she would discuss it with the school principal. The matter was logged in case the situation escalates.

A caller in the 300 block of East Eighth Street reported Tuesday morning her daughter’s cat has been shot and it’s an ongoing issue.

A man in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road was located due to being on the state police non-compliant sex offender list. A report was taken and forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

A caller in the 1200 block of Blakeley Way reported Tuesday morning a male bought a phone from a private party and when they called to unlock it their carrier advised it was stolen.

Deborah Lisa Tattershall, 37, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of West 11th Street Tuesday afternoon and is accused of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (in Schedule I or Schedule II) to a person under 18, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (within 1,000 feet of a school), unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Destin Scott Christopherson, 38, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of West 11th Street Tuesday afternoon and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

A woman at Dry Hollow Elementary reported Tuesday afternoon her vehicle was damaged the day before.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon someone hit her vehicle and took off the side mirror when it was parked in the 400 block of Lincoln. No suspect.

Following execution of a search warrant in the 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Amber Renee Whitefoot, 29, was arrested Tuesday evening and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and being a felon in possession of a weapon (felony). Also arrested at the same address was Rodney Richard George, 29, The Dalles, who was accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (to a person under 18), unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and felon in possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday night her purse was stolen out of a shopping cart and the wallet contained cash, WIC, and Social Security numbers. Report taken.

A caller in the 300 block of West Sixth Street reported late Tuesday a man was outside screaming. Officer found it was a resident of the apartment complex and he was warned regarding noise and said he would keep it down.

Wasco County

Caller reported a hit and run incident Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Fishtail Road and Little Lake Road. Caller explained that during the height of a heavy snowfall, someone ran over a fire hydrant in the area, causing significant damage.

Deputy responded to a call Tuesday afternoon of a Nissan Sentra parked in the middle of the road near the intersection of West 13th and Emerson Street for several days. Deputy reported there was too much snow all around the area for the car to be able to park anywhere else.

On Tuesday afternoon, a caller in the 1200 block of West Pomona Street reported he had inadvertently purchased a stolen iPad. Caller said there were emails belonging to someone else on the iPad, which he bought off Facebook. Report was taken.

Deputies provided motorist assist Wednesday morning along Highway 97, milepost 54, where a loaded semi-truck was stuck alongside the roadway. Deputy provided motorist with phone numbers of tow company.

Shawn Aasin Eagleheart, 26, of Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Zackery Raymond Crause, 38, of The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of post prison supervision sanction.

Timothy Allen Milburn, 23, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of theft in the third degree and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sherman County

Jeremy Dason Hill, 44, of Selah, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and is accused of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Donovan Lyle Pointer, 20, of Pendleton, was arrested Wednesday morning and is accused of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Michael James Minson, 21, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation and one count of post prison supervision sanction.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Mega Millions -- 08-42-54-63-67 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=04

Lucky Lines – 1, 5, 12, 13, 20, 21, 28, 30

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 2, 3, 3, 9; 4 p.m., 7, 0, 9, 1; 7 p.m., 6, , 1, 7; 10 p.m., 3, 2, 1, 6

Washington

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Mega Millions -- 08-42-54-63-67 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=04

Match 4 -- 10-16-21-22

Daily Game -- 07-03-03

Daily Keno -- 04-08-12-13-18-21-24-28-29-30-33-41-42-49-52-54-55-61-77-79