Redsides get back on track

Beating Ione and Mitchell-Spray was a nice boost of confidence for South Wasco County.

Tuesday, the Redsides had a much tougher task at home against Horizon Christian, however.

Ty Herlocker and Haven Stephenson combined for 38 points and 30 rebounds, as the Redsides jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead on their way to their third straight win, 54-37, over Horizon Christian Tuesday in Maupin.

“It seems we are finally hitting our stride,” Hull said. “We have worked so hard at making our offense more efficient and the team has really responded.”

Ahead 29-17 at the half, the Redside lead swelled to 43-29 after three quarters.

SWC shot 22 of 43 from the floor for the game, Horizon converted 15 of 62, but the Redsides held a 41-17 rebounding edge.

Stephenson had 10 points and 22 rebounds, Herlocker added 28 points and eight rebounds, and Nick Ward totaled eight points, six assists and two rebounds.

Skyler Anderson scored five points and had four rebounds, Dawson Herlocker hit a 3-pointer, and Keith Kegel added six assists.

Leading the Hawks was Derek Johnston had 14 points to lead the Hawks.

With the win, SWC (6-8 overall, 3-4 league) sits one game behind Arlington and Condon-Wheeler.

The Redsides are in Arlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.