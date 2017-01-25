Register now for Go Red heart walk, run

Community members wanting to participate in the fifth annual walk/run that is part of the Go Red for Women’s Heart Health program in The Dalles need to pre-register by Monday to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Registration forms are available at the Planetree Health Resource Center, 200 E. Fourth St., or online at www.mcmc.net/gored

2017.

Cost is $15 for early registration and $20 the day of the race, which is Saturday, Feb. 4, in Kiwanis Pocket Park, 3641 Klindt Drive.

People not wanting a t-shirt can pre-register for $10 and pay $15 the day of the race. A sweatshirt is $30 for early sign up and $35 at the event.

On-site registration for The Heart Truth 3k, 5k and 10k walk/run takes place at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4. The kickoff will be at 10 a.m.

All proceeds benefit the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Cardiac Rehab Assistance Fund.

Linda Stahl, coordinator for the health resource center affiliated with Mid-Columbia Medical Center, asks all community members to wear red on Friday, Feb. 3, to support the health promotion project that is organized in partnership with the North Central Public Health District and Water’s Edge.

“We’ve been doing Go Red since about 2004,” said Stahl. “It’s a day when we encourage everyone to show support for heart health.”

She said heart disease is the number one killer of women nationwide and is largely preventable with the right lifestyle.

“You can’t control aging but there are many things about heart disease that you can control,” she said. “The more information people have, the more they can pay attention to the signs and symptoms of a problem and not just think it will go away.”

The dangers of smoking will be one of the subjects addressed at the free Heart Expo on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of Water’s Edge, 551 Long Pine Boulevard.

Cigarette smoking accounts for about one-fifth of all deaths from heart disease in the United States, according to information provided by Hayli Eiesland, tobacco education and education program coordinator for the health district.

Her data shows that smokers have a two-to four-fold increase in coronary artery disease. Their death rate from the disease is about 70 percent higher than non-smokers.

In the three counties served the health district, there are an estimated 4,200 smokers, including 1,485 with a serious illness caused by the addiction.

“Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death,” said Eiesland. She will have a table set up at the expo to provide information about the risks of smoking and how people can get help to quit. In addition, Eiesland will serve on a panel for the Heart Health Jeopardy Game from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

A Walk and Talk about Heart Health takes place from 10:30 to 11 p.m.

The program includes health screenings, lipid profile and fasting glucose, weight management and learning to cook healthy on a budget.

Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District will extoll active options for exercise, and there will be a relaxation station and drawings for prizes. The Bistro will offer a soup and roll special for $3.