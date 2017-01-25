Snow causes ‘major leak’

The newest school in District 21 suffered the worst leak due to snow, the school board heard last Thursday.

The Dalles Middle School, built in 2004, suffered a “major” leak in the band room which caused some “semi flooding” that affected the drywall and carpeting, said Don Carter, director of facilities for North Wasco County School District 21.

“The cause is a design fault in the roofing system,” Carter said in a report to the board. “Two large pitched roofs shed into a narrow parapet” which is lined with rolled asphalt rather than membrane.

The drain there iced over, he said, causing the leak.

Most of the schools had minor to major leaks, most of which can’t be fixed until the snow is gone.

The middle school also had a massive two-story icicle that was two feet in diameter. Cones were put around it to keep students away. Carter said he would be knocking it down.

Due to concern about the snow load on roofs of school buildings, snow load tests were done Jan. 16 on flat roofs where the most snow had accumulated, and the tests found all roofs were safely below the maximum load limits, Carter said.

“So far we’re not overly concerned with the snow load.” Snow melt on Thursday had been helpful, he said.

At the middle school, the gym also leaked, but that leak has historically been an issue and most likely is resulting from a leaking skylight on a pitched metal roof, Carter said in his report.

The Dalles High School had three reported leaks, two of them in Kurtz Gym. One was a historical leak, due to faulty flashing, that has been repaired a number of times, Carter wrote.

“A new leak appeared in the northwest corner, this was due to a frozen roof drain. All the roof drains were cleared and the northwest leak has subsided,” he wrote.

A “medium sized” leak occurred over the career center, which caused several ceiling tiles to fall onto a computer station. That was also caused by a frozen roof drain.

Wahtonka Community School had one minor leak with no visible source, Chenowith Elementary had three minor leaks, in a hallway, a classroom, and the cafeteria. The roof and drains have been checked, and the minor leaks continue, Carter wrote.

Dry Hollow had a “very minor” leak in the front entrance and the leak has since subsided.

Colonel Wright had no leaks and just one inch of snow on its roof, Carter said. “I think probably because we got a lot of heat loss” at the school.”

Carter said the problems were “really not too bad considering all the ice we’ve had the flat roofs.”