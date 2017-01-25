St. Mary's Academy to host "family carnival"

The annual St. Mary’s Academy family carnival is set for this Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the school, located at 10th and Cherry Heights. Admission is free to the event, which is open to the public and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are purchased for food and carnival games. Activities include carnival games, hundreds of silent auction items, homemade chili, hamburgers and corn dogs, and a make-your-own sundae bar. New this year is a teen hangout, for sixth-graders and older, where they can enjoy pizza, nachos and pop, listen to music, play Wii games, and shoot hoops. Entry is by purchase of a special bracelet that costs $10, but students who volunteer to help with carnival games get in for $5. For more information, call St. Mary’s at 541-296-6004.