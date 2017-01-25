0

St. Mary's Academy to host "family carnival"

Pictured is Sterling Coburn, a St. Mary’s fourth-grader whose artwork was selected to be on a billboard advertising the carnival. He is sporting colored hair and a backwards shirt because Tuesday was “crazy dress day” at St. Mary’s, which is celebrating National Catholic Schools Week. The billboard featuring Coburn’s artwork is on East Second Street, east of the Hi-Way House. Photo by Neita Cecil.

By Neita Cecil

As of Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The annual St. Mary’s Academy family carnival is set for this Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the school, located at 10th and Cherry Heights. Admission is free to the event, which is open to the public and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are purchased for food and carnival games. Activities include carnival games, hundreds of silent auction items, homemade chili, hamburgers and corn dogs, and a make-your-own sundae bar. New this year is a teen hangout, for sixth-graders and older, where they can enjoy pizza, nachos and pop, listen to music, play Wii games, and shoot hoops. Entry is by purchase of a special bracelet that costs $10, but students who volunteer to help with carnival games get in for $5. For more information, call St. Mary’s at 541-296-6004.

