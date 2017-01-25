SWC suffers tough loss to HCS

Horizon Christian and South Wasco County battled to a 28-all draw through three quarters, but the Lady Hawks managed to use a 5-2 spurt in the final period to escape with a 33-30 win Tuesday in Maupin.

Allie Noland scored 10 points for the Redsides, and hit the team’s lone fourth-quarter field goal.

Abby Birman had six points, Kiana Moody went for five and Jada Myers netted three points for a Redside squad that notched 14 field goals and went 1 for 4 from the line.

“Tonight was an effort to be proud of and a game that we can build on,” Madisen Davis said. “Our defense was solid and really helped us get our offense going on the other end of the court.”

SWC led 19-17 at the half, and Horizon Christian used an 11-9 spurt to tie the score at 28-28 entering the final period.

Paulina Finn and Haley Becnel scored eight points each for the Hawks, and teammates Jodee Hicks and Alexis Ruiz had seven points, as Horizon hit on 14 field goals and shot 4 of 13 from the free throw line.

“While the girls felt good about their effort tonight, I got the feeling that, to a player, they are hungry to get to work and take that next step,” said SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey. “I’m really proud of them and how they’ve overcome adversity and stuck together as a team. There’s no quit in them, and the next few weeks are going to be fun.”

SWC (8-6 overall, 5-2 league) heads to Arlington (12-4, 7-0) for a league contest at 6 p.m. Friday.