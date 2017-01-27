Hawks hoping to bounce back

The Dalles trailed 15-2 at one point in the opening quarter, and inched to within a 37-28 halftime deficit, but the Hermiston Bulldogs hit 15 second-half field goals and five 3-pointers to cap a 38-24 run to grab a 75-52 victory Wednesday at Kurtz Gym.

Every night, the Hawks will do everything they can to compete, but head coach Nathan Morris wants to see more of a sense of urgency.

“What I talked about in the locker room after the game was that we have to raise the level of our intensity, because I feel like in the last few games, they are adjusting to the speed of the game,” Morris said. “That doesn’t work. You can’t be playing from behind the whole time. So, we have to be able to come out and play at a faster speed and execute at a higher level right from the get-go.”

Hermiston led 20-14 after one quarter, but TD’s Dakota Murr hit two 3-pointers and two free throws, Johnny Miller added four points and Eric Flores had a field goal to draw the Hawks close, but Hermiston ended with a short spurt to go ahead 37-28 at the half.

The Dalles (2-8 overall, 0-1 league) hit six second-half field goals, three 3-pointers.

Murr scored 30 points, Flores had seven, Oscar Fernandez added five and Josh Nisbet hit for four points to lead the Hawks, who had 15 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and converted 14 of 20 from the line.

Xavier Rambo led Hermiston with 25 points, and Hunter Walls and Thomas McCullough each notched 12 points.

TD hosts Pendleton (6-4, 1-0) at 7 p.m. They head to Bend (7-8) for a 2:45 p.m. tip on Saturday.