Letter to the Editor: Greetings!

To the editor:

Hello Donald, I knew another Donald, he was my mother’s cousin. He died.

You and I are about the same age, both our parents were born, grew up in homes of immigrants. Both pretty much saw opportunities greater than they had known in childhood.

We acquired different sorts of wealth, you and I. I have a little house, a well, a little land that looks out at 1,600 feet of stone with some of the varying stages of the history of our planet. Oh, and a mortgage.

Indeed, the ability to look and see those layers of stone, the height of the mountain, its grandeur also humbles me: How small we humans have been in our place in God’s creation!

And this ability to see great vision and recognize our smallness is how we know we are the best we have. Humanity has such great gifts.

A friend from the native peoples of Canada shared with me a perception. When first our immigrant forebears came to this continent, we mistook the gesture of generosity for a gesture of begging.

It has set the tone for how we have behaved toward the stewards of the land and has demeaned us all.

The immigrants thought themselves poor, gave all they could, and just wanted a dream they could call their own; free from the poverty of their past. Noble.

We have prosperity now. We share with our neighbors, protect each other from violence, look out for our children, have visions for a better world than has ever existed before, take care of orphans, young families, the poor, the elderly. That is our job.

I’m grateful to my community, my parents, my teachers, my coaches, my wife for the good life and world I live in.

I hope to the grandchildren (who are coming) that their world will continue to become a better and fulfilling place where they can unfold the prayer promised by Moses, given by Jesus, amplified by Muhammad, “.....Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

Looking forward to four more years of change in the world. And sharing the wealth. “The earth is one country, mankind its citizens.” Bless you.

John Luthy

The Dalles