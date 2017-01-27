Letter to the Editor: Open letter

To the editor:

An open letter to Rep. Greg Walden (R): A true patriot loves his country more than personal power and a hunger for re-election. If you love your country and the people you represent, you will insist on transparency in the Trump administration, including:

• Restoration of the federal government’s web site on global climate change www.white

house.gov/energy/climate-change — which now says “Sorry the page you are looking for can’t be found;”

• Trump release his tax returns, as well as a detailed and accurate medical reports on his physical and mental health;

• Trump respond to questions from members of the White House press corps whether he likes them or not;

• And Trump genuinely separate himself from his businesses, not simply turn them over to his children.

These are legitimate requests and most have been easily complied with over the last 50 years by previous presidents.

Republicans recently acquired everything they’ve always wanted: the presidency, the Senate, the House, the ability to appoint at least one justice to the Supreme Court, and a majority of state legislatures. It’s now all in the Republicans’ court. Rep. Walden, please show us that you and your party deserve this kind of power.

Tracie Hornung

Mt. Hood