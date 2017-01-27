Swimmers reach new heights in Hood River

HOOD RIVER – Molly Nelson and Natalie Varland each had individual wins, and both the boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relay teams added victories to lead The Dalles Swim Team at the Hood River Invitational Saturday.

In all, the Riverhawks racked up 10 top-3 finishes and had several personal records to their performances.

“I have been really impressed with our team this year and how they have handled the canceled meets and practices. The team swam excellent, considering we have lost a lot of time due to weather,” said TD head coach Shea Macnab. “Regardless, the team went out and raced hard.”

Nelson won her 200-yard individual medley race in a time of two minutes and 41.18 seconds, besting Pendleton’s Oceane Schreier by more than two seconds.

Varland was best in the 100-yard breastroke, where she turned in a top mark of 1:17.14, to vault past Pendleton’s Olivia Broker (1:19.96).

Varland and Nelson, along with Hannah Weeks and Jaeden Biehn matched forces to dominate the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:58.01, besting Pendleton by .21 seconds on the clock.

The 200-yard freestyle boys’ team, featuring Peter Cardosi, Corey Cameron, Mac Abbas and Jordan McGuirk capped TD’s winning performances with a standout time of 1:31.94 for first place, ahead of Hermiston (1:39.69).

Nelson was good for second place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.72), Weeks locked down second place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:19.01), and the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Weeks, Varland, Biehn and Nelson also added second place, ending up with a time of 4:37.84.

Bree Webber placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with her 1:10.44, Weeks was third-best in the 50-yard freestyle (28.34), Biehn was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 1:10.65, and Maya Hernandez had a couple of fifth-place outputs in the 500-yard freestyle (8:00.02) and 200-yard individual medley (3:11.46), and the 200-yard medley relay team of Webber, Hernandez, Emily Peterson and Emily Nolasco notched fifth place with a run of 2:34.53, 26 seconds behind first-place Hood River Valley.

Lydia Evans was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (3:02.46), Nolasco was seventh (3:02.55) and Aspen Cooa had a 3:12.22 for ninth place, in her first try at that distance.

Cardosi secured second place in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (25.24), in his 200-yard freestyle, Cardosi grabbed sixth place with a time of 2:19.53, and the quartet of Cardosi, Cameron, Mac Abbas and McGuirk combined for a 4:19.53 for fourth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay event.

Eli Lupkes was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a final mark of 8:14.49, and he also helped the 200-yard freestyle group, along with teammates Zain Hartsook, Julian Hernandez and Jacob Holloran tally a 2:21.72 for fourth place.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Abbas added a time of 1:02.69 to score sixth place, Caleb Wild had his best finish of the day in the 50-yard freestyle, a 30.63, to grab eighth place, and Jonathan Snodgrass went for a 35.96 in the 50-yard freestyle, where wound up in 15th place.

“Jaeden Biehn, Aspen Cooa, Molly Nelson, Emily Nolasco, Brianna Webber, Peter Cardosi, Eli Lupkes, and Jonathan Snodgrass all had great swims,” Macnab said.

The Dalles had a meet Wednesday in Hood River, and the team will cap the week in La Grande for a meet starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the team’s final push toward progression before the onset of Columbia River Conference District action on Feb. 10-11 at the Hood River Aquatic Center.