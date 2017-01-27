TD wins 7 matches in Madras

Jonathon Urenda and Glenn Breckterfield combined for seven wins, five by pin, and The Dalles wrestling wound up in a tie for 10th place in the 12-team White Buffalo Invitational Saturday in Madras.

“I am excited for the rest of the season,” Breckterfield said. “I think I am just starting to get better and better. I have more work to do, but I think I’m going in the right direction.”

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Breckterfield had a 3-1 record, with two victories by decision.

After an opening-round bye, Breckterfield (9-4 overall record) defeated teammate Levi Krueger by a 6-2 decision to move into the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the junior took care of business against Hood River Valley’s Angel Jones, scoring a 7-2 decision.

With a shot at the finals, Breckterfield needed to beat Molalla’s Wyatt Perkins.

Perkins ended up posting an 11-5 decision, which sent Breckterfield to the consolation semifinals, where he battled against Jake Stevens, of Sisters.

The Riverhawk standout wasted little time dispatching of Stevens, scoring a pin win at the 38-second mark of the first round.

As successful as Breckterfield’s day was, Urenda showed his potential on the mats against a tough 182-pound division.

Urenda pinned Dylan Kaminski, of Summit, in just 33 seconds to make his move to the quarterfinals.

Urenda lost to Marshall Davis, of Bend, by a third-round pin, so now the task was to climb back through the consolation bracket.

Urenda pinned Southridge’s Nick Calhoun at the 4:20 mark of the third round, and then he added another pinfall victory over Bo Edwards, of Molalla, in the second round, 28 seconds in.

With that win, Urenda jumped into the consolation semifinals, where he matched up against Ethan Martin, of Sisters.

Urenda had another pinfall triumph, this one coming at the 40-second mark of the third round.

Josiah Andersen lost his only two 126-pound matches, Andrew Richman (6-5) went 0-2 at 145 pounds, Victor Spitzer (3-7) went 0-2 at 152 pounds, ending his day with a pinfall loss to Bend’s Ethan Edwards.

Levi Krueger had a pair of losses at 152 pounds, Ophath Silapath lost twice, and Mauricio Carrera was defeated in a pair of matches in the 170-pound classification.

Bend won the event with 215.5 points, Molalla (184.5) placed second, Southridge (153) was third and Hood River (144.5) was fourth.



TD heads to the Hood River Tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, and then travels to Hermiston for a league dual at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.