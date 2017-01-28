Arlington inches past SWC boys

South Wasco County enjoyed an early lead and had several chances to get back in control late, but critical missed shots led to a 40-36 boys’ basketball loss to Arlington on Friday.

The Redsides (6-9 overall, 3-5 league) led 13-8 through the first quarter, and 20-17 at the half.

However, SWC managed two third-quarter baskets, and Arlington finished on an 8-4 spurt to lead 25-24 entering the final period.

Arlington hit three 3-pointers, a two-pointer and sank 4 of 6 free throws to hold on for the win.

Herlocker led the Redsides with 18 points, Skyler Anderson totaled nine and Haven Stephenson had eight points.

SWC hit for 13 field goals, two 3-pointers, both by Anderson, and converted 8 of 17 free throws, 5 for 11 in the fourth quarter.

Javier Cazaro scored 16 points, and Anthony Valdez had 10 to lead the Honkers.