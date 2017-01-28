Dufur defense smothers Mitchell

Playing without Chloe Beeson, the Dufur Ranger defense worked fits on Mitchell-Spray, holding the Eagle Loggers to two field goals over the final three quarters in a 51-13 win Friday at Dufur High School.

The Lady Rangers led 12-8 through one quarter, and then the defense held Mitchell-Spray without a second-quarter point, while Leticia Macias, Mikayla Kelly and Alexus Outlaw paced the offense for an 8-0 run to make it a 20-8 halftime lead.

Staked to a 31-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, Kelly scored eight points, Macias tacked on six, Ramona Meanus had four and Outlaw sank two free throws to lead a 20-3 spurt.

“We continue to improve. After we settled down tonight, we played well,” said Dufur coach Jack Henderson. “Our ball movement continues to get better each game, and we were able to force turnovers consistently tonight, which led to easy opportunities.”

Macias had a team-leading 19 points, Kelly notched 11, Outlaw scored eight and Kayla Bailey had five points for the Rangers, who had 23 field goals and shot 5 of 14 from the line.

Melody Holmes led Mitchell-Spray with six points.

Fifth-place Dufur (6-8 overall, 4-4 league) hosts winless Ione in a Big Sky conference game at 6 p.m. next Friday.